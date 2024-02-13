What Travis Kelce shouted at coach Andy Reid, according to lip readers

Travis Kelce is not only the name on everyone’s lips at the moment, fans are also desperately trying to read his.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, has been well and truly in the limelight ever since he and Taylor Swift went public with their romance last September, and so his every move is now a source of public interest.

This means that when he was caught furiously shouting at his team’s head coach Andy Reid at the Super Bowl on Sunday, viewers instantly scrabbled to decipher what he’d said.

Inevitably, some professional lip-readers have since offered their assessment of the situation, with one telling the New York Post his message to Reid was: “Hey, come on, you f***er, put me on.”

Another told the Daily Mail that he’d yelled: “Keep me in. You f***er! I’m calm now!”

The heated display occurred in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, after Kelce had been taken off the field.

Watching his team lose possession, the 34-year-old clearly became deeply frustrated at being stuck on the sidelines, and so he lashed out at his coach.

Kelce was so furious during his rant that he even knocked into Reid, causing the 65-year-old to stumble. At this point, teammate Jerick McKinnon wisely grabbed the tight end and pulled him away.

Kelce and Reid had a heated exchange on the sidelines before the Chiefs went on to secure victory (Getty Images)

Still, for all the rage in the moment, it was soon water under the bridge.

Reid later patted Kelce on the back, and the pair were separately pictured hugging.

Later in the quarter, the 34-year-old ended up playing a key role in the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win.

Following the game – and amid the outcry over the football star’s behaviour – Reid defended his tight end.

“As much as he bumps into me, I bump into him,” the 65-year-old said. “He caught me off balance.”

Kelce then joked: “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Taylor’s new Romeo also acknowledged that NFL Films is due to release mic’d up coverage from the game this week, which could include his outburst.

Probed on what he’d said during a press conference, Kelce said: “I’m going to keep it between us unless, my mic’d up tells the world.”

The pair swiftly patched things up (Getty Images)

Still, it’s not the first time the 34-year-old has let his passions get the better of him.

Over the course of the 2023 season, there were instances where he failed to contain his anger at his team’s performance, including during a Christmas Day game against the Raiders when he slammed his helmet down on the sideline.

Nevertheless, ahead of the Super Bowl, Reid insisted the player had learned to control his “temper” since joining the Chiefs in 2013 — the same year he was hired as head coach.

“[He’s] always been really good,” Reid told CBS in a pregame interview.

“Now, he had a temper, so on the field he would go off and do some crazy things. He was a challenge early, but he’s grown up right before our eyes.

“He’s always had that heart, that soft heart, but he had to just grow out of the other stuff.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings