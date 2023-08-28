Bad Bunny hailed as doing 'God's work' after sharing 'bush' photo on Instagram

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has set pulses racing when he shared a very uncensored selfie of himself on Instagram.

The 29-year-old 'Tití Me Preguntó' star shared numerous images on his Instagram Stories on Sunday including one of himself in the shower wearing nothing at all.

The uncaptioned and dimly lit photo left little to the imagination and much like his partner, seems to have avoided any consequences from Instagram's strict nudity rules.

Quite how he managed to take a photo of himself in the shower or why he had his phone with him perhaps seems beyond the point at this stage but the eye-opening pictures have certainly caused a stir online amongst his fanbase.

One person wrote: "just saw bad bunny's ig story and SIRR I WAS NOT READY."

Another added: "Doing God’s work."

A third said: "It’s Bunny Kardashian not Bad Bunny."





This internet-breaking post comes off the back of Bunny appearing to officially confirm that he and Jenner are an item.

While filming a squirrel, Bunny can be heard telling Jenner, who he has been dating for five months "“Mami be careful, the mosquitos.”

Both Bad Bunny and Jenner have been spotted in public together several times which has prompted memes and accusations that the supermodel was editing out her boyfriend from her posts.

