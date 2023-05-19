Kendall Jenner quizzed about 'editing out' Bad Bunny from latest photo dump

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have sparked dating rumours after being photographed together at different events - but fans have noted the Puerto Rican rapper was absent from the model's recent Instagram post.

The pair were recently spotted together on May 12 at the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

In the snaps, Jenner and Bad Bunny could be seen chatting to each other, with one photo in particular becoming a mansplaining meme as the Grammy Award winner leaned over to tell the model and reality TV star something while she did her best to listen.

But now in a recent post to Instagram, Jenner posted a photo dump which included aerial snaps of herself in an all-black outfit with sunglasses, a mirror selfie, her 818 jeans, a foal and 818 airplane ad banner, a snap with a friend, a video riding a horse and pic of the sea.

There was also a photo of Jenner at the basketball game with her friend Renell Medrano, as they both posed giving the camera the middle finger - but no sign of Bad Bunny who was sat on the other side of her.

Bad Bunny fans were quick to comment how the rapper - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - didn't feature in any pictures that were posted by Jenner, and urged her to "post him."

One person asked: "Where are the pictures with Beniittooo."

"Y el conejo?," another person asked, which according to Instagram in English translates to "And the rabbit?"

Someone else added: "Is this like the clues to a scavenger hunt."

"Where the f* is @badbunnypr???!" a fourth person commented.

