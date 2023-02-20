Why are celebrities wearing blue ribbons at the 2023 Baftas?

Actors, celebrities, talent and crew have been wearing blue ribbons at the 2023 Bafta awards to show support for refugees and displaced people around the world.

The likes of Paul Mescal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Anglea Bassett and Cate Blanchett all sported the #WithRefugees ribbon during the star-studded ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday night.

Speaking to the Press Association, Jamie Lee Curtis whose fellow cast members from Everything Everywhere All At Once also wore the ribbon, said: "My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things that of course there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once and we need to do our part."

The ribbons were previously worn by the likes of Samuel L Jackson and Paolo Sorrentino as well as Jamie Lee Curtis, during the 2022 Oscars, which occurred just a few weeks after the war in Ukraine had begun.

Around 8 million people have been displaced since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. In addition, the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria earlier this month, which has left 46,000 people dead and thousands displaced.

According to the UN refugee agency, there are more than 103 million displaced people worldwide.

