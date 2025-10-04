The reaction Taylor Swift's engagement ring got from Cillian Murphy on The Graham Norton Show has split opinion on social media.

Swift appeared on the BBC show on Friday (3 October) night speaking about her new album The Life of a Showgirl. She was joined on the sofa by Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhall Gleeson and Lewis Capaldi.

After being introduced by host Graham Norton, he said there was a lot to "congratulate" Swift on, with the most prominent thing being her "finger jewellery". Swift described it as a "hardware upgrade" before showing Norton and her fellow guests her engagement ring from fiancé Travis Kelce.

Murphy was sat next to Swift and looked and clapped in support before Lee inspected it up close. Murphy has previously made it no secret he does not like the celebrity aspect of his work and is not the biggest fan of interviews and press tours.

While Norton was talking with Swift, Murphy appeared with a very straight face before she showed off her ring, before offering a smile and light applause.

And opinion about his reaction has been split on social media, with some saying he did not look bothered and some amazed Swift got him to react.

One said: "Cillian Murphy delivering a look on behalf of those of us who just don't get Taylor Swift."

However another countered: "Cillian Murphy delivering a look on behalf of those of us who DO get Taylor Swift."

"There are going to be so many memes of Cillian Murphy not giving a s*** about Taylor Swift," one posted. "And I'm here for all of them."



But another spotted: "This is frying meeeee ring so big you got a reaction out of Cillian Murphy."

One agreed: "Taylor making Cillian Murphy smile and they want to convince me she's not the people's princess."

