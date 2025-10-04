Donald Trump $1 coin plans are real - and the internet collectively groans

A US treasurer has confirmed viral draft plans of President Donald Trump being the face of a new $1 coin are "real" - and the internet has collectively groaned.

Images have been circulating on social media and further afield of drafts of the coin to honour the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.

One side is a side portrait of Trump with the words "liberty" and "in God we trust" on, along with the dates 1776-2026 to commemorate 250 years.

The other shows a drawing of Trump with his fist in the air in front of a US flag which also has the text "fight, fight, fight" on it, which Trump shouted in the moments after a failed assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July last year.

There was suspicion online if these drafts were real or not but US treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed on X / Twitter they are.

Beach posted: "No fake news here. These first drafts honouring America's 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real.

"Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over."

US law states "only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities". To note, coins and currency appear to be in separate categories though.

But social media has let out a collective groan at the plans.

On X / Twitter, one user said: "It's a cult."

Another pointed out: "No US coin has ever featured a sitting president. The law specifically bars it to avoid authoritarian vibes. Think about that."

"Welcome to the banana republic," one account posted.

"Knowing Trump, it will cost $5 each with $4 of every coin going straight to his favourite charity, himself," another commented.

On BlueSky, one user said: "Trump doesn’t need a $1 coin with his face on it to feel loved. He needs a psychiatrist to deal with his raging narcissistic personality disorder. WTF is this nonsense?!

The “fuck the law we’re putting Trump on a coin” thing is once again making me marvel at how many people apparently grew up without learning how to be grotesquely embarrassed

Another posted: "The 'f*** the law we're putting Trump on a coin' thing is once again making me marvel at how many people apparently grew up without learning how to be grotesquely embarrassed."

One said: "Oh Hell To The NO! Destroying a country doesn't get your face on a coin."

And another posted: "Just saw the US Treasury's draft for the $1 Trump coin and threw up in my mouth a little."



A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed to The Independent the design has not yet been finalised.

"While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles," a spokesperson said.

