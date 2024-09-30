Barbra Streisand has made a touching tribute to her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson who has died aged 88.

The country music star and actor died at his home in Maui, Hawaii on September 28.

He won a number of awards for his work, including for Song of the Year at the 1970 Country Music Association awards for 'Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down', a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Country Music Association Awards in 2019 and the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical in A Star Is Born in 1976.

Streisand co-produced starred alongside Kristofferson in that film and also won Best Actress for her role at the same Golden Globe awards and she paid tribute to him on Instagram.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in LA. I knew he was something special," she said.

"Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.

"In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, 'Evergreen'.

"For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet 'Lost Inside of You'. He was as charming as ever and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved.

"My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

