GTA 5's Ned Luke has been swatted again and the police now know him by name

There's a viral clip of GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke, who plays Michael de Santa, getting swatted live on stream before police officers refer to him by his name as it's happened on a number of occasions previously.

Swatting is when people call the police on someone that's live-streaming with the intention to disrupt the creator's content or perhaps even get them arrested live on the internet.

During a livestream of GTA Online with Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston in the Red Dead Redemption series, two police officers walk into the room where Luke is streaming around 35 minutes in.

One of the officers said Luke has been "swatted again" and the GTA 5 actor looks completely unbothered, replying: "Oh my god, what's up guys?"

He tells Wiethoff to "hang on" before "saying Merry Christmas to my friends". The officers then leave before Luke returns to the stream.

"There are so many douchebags out there Rob," he says as he picks up the headset before returning to the action. This moment was captured and posted on YouTube.

Luke has been swatted on a number of occasions in the past which seems to explain why the police officers are so calm and relaxed, as is the actor.

Following the latest incident, Luke recently posted on Instagram what appears to be an image of a Department of Justice document about someone being taken to court in January 2026 for swatting him previously.

Luke posted: "F*** around and find out. Many more names discovered and provided."

He's seemingly warning that those who engage in the act of swatting him could face federal charges.

