Zara Larsson responds to racist abuse aimed at her boyfriend

Swedish singer Zara Larsson has hit out in a TikTok mocking racists abusing her boyfriend because of his appearance.

Larsson is thought to have been in a relationship with Swedish dancer Lamin Holmén since 2020, mentioning their connection in song lyrics and appearing in social media posts together.

In her verse on a remix of the PinkPantheress song 'Stateside', Larsson sings: “I've been touring stateside, kissing my Swedish boy over FaceTime.”

But, according to her recent TikTok, it seems many have reacted angrily to the fact Holmén is not blonde with blue eyes.

Replying to someone who commented on a video, “Very clearly not Swedish”, Larsson mocked them with some unflattering, angry and upset face filters.

In the text overlaying the clip, she wrote: “How people react when they see the Swedish boy I’m kissing isn’t blonde with blue eyes.”

She also mentioned the commenter directly in the caption, writing, “get well soon”.

@zaralarsson Replying to @Anders S960 get well soon ❤️‍🩹

“When they realize the Swedish boy doesn’t literally look related to you,” someone wrote in the comments.

Another said: “People forget being Swedish is a nationality, not a race.”

Someone else asked: “Do people even know what nationality is anymore.”

“Racism is so normalized now it’s actually insane,” commented another.

One person asked: “How tf do they decide what ‘Swedish’ looks like?”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.