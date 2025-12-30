Elon Musk slammed as he brands Stranger Things Volume 2 scene ‘unnecessary’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Volume 2 of Stranger Things 5.

Following its release on Christmas/Boxing Day, Volume 2 of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has divided fans of the hit Netflix series, so much so that there’s been a petition set up to demand the release of “secret” scenes and Volume 2 closer “The Bridge” has now replaced Season 2’s “The Lost Sister” as the worst-rated episode.

“The Bridge” saw Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) expand upon the idea of the Upside Down not being another dimension, but rather a ‘bridge’ between Hawkins and ‘The Abyss’ (previously referred to as Dimension X, to which Eleven sent Henry Creel when she was younger).

It also saw Will (Noah Schnapps) come out to everyone as gay after Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) was using that against him, but it’s this scene which X/Twitter owner Elon Musk criticised as “unnecessary” in a tweet on the platform on Sunday.

Responding to another X/Twitter user who shared the clip from the episode, Musk wrote: “It’s completely unnecessary and forced on audiences who just want to enjoy some basic sci-fi.”

But the tech billionaire’s comments have since been mocked and slammed by other social media users, with one pointing out it was a “big plot throughout the entire series” and challenging Musk to “do a better sci-fi if you can”:

“So a character coming out that’s been queercoded since season 1 is forced? In a show that began by wanting to uplift outcasts,” asked another:

A third wrote: “Yeah the entire show is literally about him and he’s been canonically queer since season one but alright”:

And even a parody account for Will Byers waded in and quipped: “Are you just mad I didn’t invite you to the party?”

Stranger Things concludes with the finale on New Year’s Eve (New Year’s Day in the UK).

