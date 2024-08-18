Bebe Rexha tearfully claims she was 'threatened' by airport worker for 'speaking Albanian’

Bebe Rexha took to social media in tears where she claimed a Lufthansa airport worker “threatened” her in a "hate crime" for speaking Albanian.

The 34-year-old singer shared a series of posts on Instagram at Munich International Airport in Germany where she alleged that she was banned from boarding her flight back to the US.

“The supervisor for this flight on Lufthansa is threatening me," Rexha with smudged makeup sobbed and went on to claim the reason for this was she spoke Albanian to a member of staff who she thought was from the country.

She captioned the video: “Lufthansa, I’ve been threatened because I thought the security agent was Albanian. I spoke to him in Albanian asking where to get my ticket and now he’s banning me from the flight.”

In a follow-up post, Rehxa added: “I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian.

“He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful then [sic] he was.”

The I'm Good singer also criticised other airport staff for not attempting to de-escalate the situation.

"Not one of the women at @Lufthansa stepped in or said something. He would not give me his name. But I just found out he works for ATSG a service company document control hired by Lufthansa."

Lufthansa has since commented on the incident and confirmed they have contacted the pop star.

"We reached out to Bebe Rexha and are in direct contact with her to understand the situation. As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe. Our guests and employees come from all over the world," a spokesperson said, as per The Independent.

"Diversity and equal opportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. We do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior of any kind.”

Rexha later confirmed on social media she had been contacted by the airline and called on them to carry out a "full investigation".

“I have never been so emotionally drained. Lufthansa has direct messaged me, but I urge them to do a full investigation on finding out who this man who was abusing his power is.

"An 'I'm sorry' is not gonna cut it this time".

