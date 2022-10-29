Halloween is that one time of the year when seemingly everyone lets their hair down and truly embraces their inner ghoul to put together some truly great costumes.

While we've all been to Halloween parties and possibly put in the absolute minimum effort by putting a few holes in an old bed sheet and pretending to be a ghost, there is always that one person who seemingly put months of work into their outfit and went all out.

Those that are often most guilty of this are celebrities who always produce the goods at this time of year for good reasons and bad.

We're not quite at October 31st yet but numerous celebrities have already dropped their costumes for this year and although not all of them are 'scary' they are definitely turning heads.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here are some of the best so far:

Kylie Jenner





Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies

Sarah Michelle Geller





Megan Thee Stallion





Eugene Lee Yang

Jojo Siwa





Vanessa Hudgens





Jennifer Garner





Doja Cat









If none of those take your fancy you can always take a look at the best Spirit Halloween memes.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.