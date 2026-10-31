‘It's official’: Trump admission ridiculed as he brings up ‘dumb’ spelling again

US president Donald Trump was back reminding people that the word ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’ in it on Friday, when he repeated his explanation of his ‘Dumocrat’ insult to supporters at a rally in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The event, held just days before the November midterms, saw Trump campaign for local candidates such as incumbents Ashley Moody and Randy Fine - running for re-election in the Senate and the House of Representatives respectively.

Like recent rallies, the rally was also interrupted by protesters, with Trump shouting at them to “shut up”.

But in an attack on his political rivals, the convicted felon said: “I call them now Dumocrats. They are dumb people.

“Their policies are dumb. You simply replace the ‘e’ with a ‘u’, and nobody knows that ‘dumb’ has a ‘b’, and you get the word ‘Dumocrat’.

“I can’t believe it took me nine years to figure it out.”

The remarks are similar to those made by the 80-year-old in San Antonio, Texas earlier this month, when he said it took him “nine years to come up with ‘Dumocrat’”.

“Just a little change of two letters. Take the ‘e’, replace it with a ‘u’.

“I can’t believe I didn’t do that [earlier] because we’ve come up with some good ones,” he said.

In response to Trump’s latest comments, writer, YouTuber and podcaster Hemant Mehta claimed the president has ‘finally admitted’ that “he’s the one who didn’t know dumb has a ‘B’ in it”:

“It’s official! He’s a f***ing moron,” wrote Joe Gallina of Call to Activism:

The Tennessee Holler said: “Future generations won’t believe us when we tell them how stupid this all was”:

And attorney Andrew L. Seidel tweeted: “I hate it here”:

Pretty embarrassing…

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