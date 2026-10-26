Despite being one of the most-coveted supermodels of all time, Heidi Klum has made her mark on the world by becoming synonymous with one thing: Halloween.

Every year, the 53-year-old throws 'Heidi Halloween' - an A-lister-packed Halloween bash - complete with over-the-top costumes. The Met Gala of spooky season, if you will.

But, rather than going all-out on sex appeal, Klum takes a more Cady Heron-coded approach to the occasion, bringing to life gore-heavy, realistic costumes that take months of planning.

Last year, Klum arrived at her party dressed as Medusa from Clash of the Titans, complete with animatronic snakes emerging from her head and a snake's tongue, while her husband, while Tom Kaulitz was a soldier who had been turned to stone.

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Other particularly memorable looks over the years have included the America's Got Talent judge decked out as a worm, ET, an autopsy, and Princess Fiona. from Shrek.

Now, with Heidi Halloween 2026 just one week away, she's teased what fans can expect from this year's creation - and it's not for the faint-hearted.

"What's my costume? One week to go….", she posted on Instagram alongside a close-up snap of the stomach-churning look.

"It goes very well with red wine," she teased to People in an interview about her upcoming costume.

"It's very, very bloody," she added.





Now, people are guessing what on earth it could be.

"The Substance", one person queried, referencing the 2024 Demi Moore body-horror which sees a 'youth serum' take a sinister turn.

"Pirates of the Caribbean when the pirates become sea creatures on the Flying Dutchman", another guessed, while a third said it has to be "intestines".

Other guesses included The Last of Us, a coral reef, and internal organs.

With just days to go, one thing's for certain: we already know this is going to be seriously spectacular.

Why not read...

Every incredible Heidi Klum Halloween costume through the years

From Obsession to The Odyssey: All the best 2026 Halloween costume ideas

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