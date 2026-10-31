Florida Republican joins Vance in noting Trump hasn’t complimented her ‘asset’

Just one day after vice president JD Vance expressed frustration at not having his ass complimented by US president Donald Trump, Florida senator Ashley Moody – who is running for re-election in the November midterms – questioned if she should be “upset” about her behind not being addressed by the 80-year-old Republican.

If you missed it, Fox News host Jesse Watters asked Vance, during a town hall event I Texas, what was going on with Trump’s repeated comments about Ohio senator Jon Husted’s “great ass”.

The VP replied: “I’m jealous, the president has never said that about me. Get back in gym, maybe, and draw on that particular piece of praise.

“The president is, as you know, at heart, a comedian, and he loves to get up there and shake things up a little bit.”

In addition to talking about Husted’s bottom, Trump also brought up “Super Bass” singer and MAGA supporter Nicki Minaj’s “beautiful ass” during a rally in Michigan on Sunday.

He told the crowd: “I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before – Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss!

“Stand up. That’s hard to miss!”

It’s this particular remark which was brought up by Moody at a rally in her state on Friday, when she said: “What do you think about the president talking about Nicki Minaj’s ‘asset’? Really?

“I mean, Byron [Donalds] and I don’t even know what to say. Byron’s probably like, ‘I’m just glad he didn’t ask about my asset.’

“I mean, we were the only two on the stage with the president, and I’m like, ‘well, maybe I should be upset he didn’t talk about my asset’, I don’t know.”

Moody’s comments have since stunned social media users, with podcaster Jon Favreau tweeting: “What is happening”:

Author Shannon Watts wrote: “Trump now has GOP candidates talking about their own asses and wondering out loud at rallies what the President thinks of their asses”:

“Has anyone come up with a coherent explanation of the GOP’s ass obsession,” asked The Nation writer Jeet Heer:

And writer and comedian Zach Heltzel said: “This is one of the most humiliating things I have ever seen in my life”:

Yikes.

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