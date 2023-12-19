Beyoncé fans are unhappy with her latest announcement for this reason

Beyoncé fans have been left frustrated by the singer’s latest announcement after being convinced she was announcing another leg of her Renaissance tour.

The singer’s tour came to an end in October after starting in May and travelling around Europe and North America. It was Beyoncé’s highest-grossing tour to date and left many in the UK desperate to get tickets for her shows.

In a promotional video shared on her Instagram, it seemed the star had a new exciting announcement to make, as she revealed the Renaissance film (which had a premiere in London that was attended by Taylor Swift) is being released in more countries around the world.

But, some fans were left disappointed after believing it was an announcement of a new leg of the tour.

In the video, Beyoncé said: “OK, y’all didn’t have to break my website. But I told y’all the renaissance is not over.”

She then proceeded to list a whole host of countries including Brazil, Italy, Spain and Japan, getting people’s hopes up that more live shows were coming.

But, they were quickly dashed when Beyoncé confirmed the promo was for the film. She said: “The renaissance continues across the globe, in a theatre near you.”

Fans took to social media to share their disappointment that we are not getting more tour dates out of her.

“WHY IS THIS ANNOUNCED LIKE A TOUR,” one person asked.

Another said: “Me over here thinking she's going back on tour... ‘in a theatre near you’. Bey it’s too early girl. That was mean.”

Someone else argued: “When you said ‘Brazil’ so many hearts almost stopped.”

“I almost thought the tour was extended,” another wrote.

And it wasn’t just on Instagram that people were expressing their disappointment.

On X/Twitter someone wrote: “The way I thought Beyoncé was announcing a second leg of her tour, and was devastated when she didn't say ‘AUSTRALIA’ only to realise it's the movie in cinemas. Bey, come on.”





Another wrote: “It’s so difficult to be part of the Beyhive. Beyoncé loves playing with our emotions.”

