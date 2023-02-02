Beyonce fans bemoan 'poorly planned' tour for snubbing large parts of UK

Beyonce fans are seething after she ditches large parts of the country for her upcoming Renaissance World Tour.

The 'Break My Soul' singer has done exactly that and broken many spirits across the UK, with many of her die-hard fans going as far as calling her "heartless" for excluding their venue.

Beyonce's UK tour will include five UK dates in May 2023:

May 17, 2023 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

May 20, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK – BT Murray Field Stadium

May 23, 2023 – Sunderland, UK – Stadium of Light

May 29, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 30, 2023 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Social media were quick to notice there was no mention of major cities such as Manchester, Liverpool or Birmingham and took to Twitter to address their concerns.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"What's Beyonce got against Manchester? Why’s she not coming," one fan quizzed, while another added: "Whyyyyy is Beyoncé not coming to Liverpool whyyyyyyyyy".

A third called the tour "poorly planned", writing: "This whole Beyonce tour thing is so poorly planned like these locations in the UK are terrible where is Manchester or Birmingham at?"

One fuming fan added: "Is Beyonce taking the p*** not going to Manchester or Birmingham???"

It's unclear whether she will update the tour dates with more Northern locations. However,

Thursday morning (2nd February) marked the first release of tickets through O2 Priority, which inevitably experienced difficulties due to high demand.

Almost 40 minutes into the pre-sale drop, they apologised on Twitter.





Earlier this year, Beyonce made waves with her new album – and one lyric, in particular, turned into an instant meme.

She sings: "Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job/ I'm gonna find new drive, damn,"

"They work me so damn hard/ Work by nine, then off past five/ And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night."

After seeing the ticket prices ranging from £56.25 - £2,400, many people are relieved they didn't follow her career advice of quitting their jobs.

Indy100 reached out to Beyonce's rep for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.