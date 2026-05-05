The Met Gala has sparked major conversations and memes since the 2026 event wrapped – and now, as the dust begins to settle, attention is shifting from the 'best dressed' spectacle to the finer beauty details behind the looks. One in particular: Beyoncé.

Beyoncé returned to the Met after 10 years, this time as co-chair, with Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 14, also in attendance.

The star graced the red carpet in a skeletal couture design from Olivier Rousteing, complete with effortless ethereal waves.

Now, Beyoncé’s lead global stylist Neal Farinah, at her brand Cécred, has shared exactly what he used on the night – so fans can recreate the look for themselves at home.

Julian Dakdouk

Farinah has worked with Beyoncé for more than 20 years, shaping some of her most recognisable hair moments across tours, performances and red carpets.

And now the Met Gala.

"This is one of my favourite styles, but we wanted to up the drama for this big night," he shares. "These ethereal waves are a celebration of texture, making sure the hair had definition but wasn’t confined."

Step One: Cécred Thermal Shield Mist

"This is my first step for any style. If I’m using heat to style, I’m using Thermal Shield Mist," he explains.

Used first, this protects the hair before any heat styling and creates a smooth base for the rest of the look.

Cécred





Step Two: Cécred Volumizing Mousse

To build soft volume and enhance natural curl, Farinah goes in with the brand's Volumizing Mousse.

"It’s very versatile to air dry with, but also has heat protection, so I can go in with a little curling iron," he notes. "I’ve been using the Volumizing Mousse for years, from BeyBowl to many nights on the Cowboy Carter tour."

Cécred





Step Three: Cécred Strong Hold Gel

"To complement the beautiful headpiece, I used the Strong Hold Gel to define some face-framing waves," Farinah shares.

Cécred





Step Four: Cécred Flexible Hold Hairspray

And finally, Farinah set his work with the brand's Flexible Hold Hairspray.

"I finished with the Flexible Hold Hairspray to lock everything in, but still keep the movement. We needed to keep the hair flowing with that beautiful feather train," he explains.

Cécred

The result? Soft, controlled waves with natural movement and a red carpet finish.

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