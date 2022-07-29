Beyoncé's Renaissance has begun.
The singer dropped the hotly anticipated first part of her planned trilogy on Friday (29 July), which has already secured the #1 spot on US iTunes.
Renaissance marks Beyoncé's first solo studio album in six years since Lemonade, filled with experimental sounds and high-profile collaborations and rounding off with an incredible Donna Summer sample.
The official launch comes after an unexpected leak three days prior when album copies were mistakenly offered for sale at some European stores.
Beyoncé addressed the blunder in a handwritten note posted to Instagram. She penned: "So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together,
"I appreciate you for calling out anyone who was trying to sneak into the club early."
She added: "I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Renaissance has already been well received by fans worldwide, who took to Twitter to praise the body of art. Jimmy Fallon even acknowledged the album during a segment on his show. "Is it okay to release something this fire during a heatwave," he said while writing an ode to Beyoncé.
R&B singer SZA also took to social media, saying: "Me rethinking my entire creative process after being freed from monotonous sonic bondage by Beyonce."
\u201cJimmy Fallon thanks #Beyonce for th\u00e9 release of #RENAISSANCE \n\n\u201cIs it ok to release something this fire during a heat wave\u201d \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Hermiden (@Hermiden) 1659077643
\u201cIf this what Beyonc\u00e9 was doing in the house the whole quarantine, LOCK US BACK UP!!!!!!\u201d— Urethra Franklin III (@Urethra Franklin III) 1659071803
\u201cbitch\u2026 \n\nTHAT DONNA SUMMER ON SUMMER RENAISSANCE?!?\n\nthat\u2019s how you end a album. You did it again Beyonc\u00e9. #RENAISSANCE\u201d— PUREHONEY (@PUREHONEY) 1659070947
\u201cbeyonc\u00e9 going to bed tonight knowing that #RENAISSANCE is one of the strongest bodies of work released this century\u201d— Azula\u2019s Therapist (@Azula\u2019s Therapist) 1659071051
\u201chaven\u2019t stopped gagging since i clicked play on this album, not a single break\u2026 BEYONC\u00c9 PLEASE. \u201d— ceo of kory (@ceo of kory) 1659070345
\u201cBeyonce reading texts from Drake tomorrow morning\u201d— Gwen Stefani\u2019s Cultural Diversity Consultant (@Gwen Stefani\u2019s Cultural Diversity Consultant) 1659074027
\u201cRenaissance sounds like experience like Beyonc\u00e9 took the best sounds and pieces from her past works, moprhed and blended them into this. Like renaissance sounds soo good cuz of all the work she has done before builds up to this imo\u201d— HEEDlE (@HEEDlE) 1659071479
\u201cSimply put, Beyonc\u00e9 is a magician! She is truly an architect of sound, working on a GENIUS level to concoct sonic brilliance like a mad scientist. #Renaissance\u00a0\u00a0 is not only exhilaratingly brilliant, it\u2019s a ballsy FUCK YOU to any box you place before her.\u201d— JIGGAMAN. (@JIGGAMAN.) 1659071636
\u201cNot Beyonc\u00e9 extending Pride month through July.\u201d— Lil Uzi Hurt \ud83e\udd7a (@Lil Uzi Hurt \ud83e\udd7a) 1659070082
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 leaving studio after recording #RENAISSANCE album #Beyonce\u201d— Xirociroc\u2642\ufe0f (@Xirociroc\u2642\ufe0f) 1659074631
\u201cA no skips album, the transitions were everything, the music was everything, she sounded amazing. like i have to smile, Beyonce is the greatest living entertainer right now and nobody is doing it like her and IDGAF what anyone has to say\u201d— BACK TO MY HIVE ROOTS (@BACK TO MY HIVE ROOTS) 1659071348
\u201cAlright Beyonc\u00e9, the album is out. Now let\u2019s talk business. How much these concert tickets finna be? #renaissance\u201d— Relentlessly Gay (@Relentlessly Gay) 1659071914
\u201cNot \u201cChurch Girl\u201d is a twerk anthem?!? now Beyonc\u00e9\u201d— Amiyah Scott (@Amiyah Scott) 1659069424
\u201cI know yall really think we be gassing up Beyonc\u00e9 but yall she really dont have peers. She is competing with her elders and ghosts.\u201d— Ma\u2019Khia Bryant Should Be Alive (@Ma\u2019Khia Bryant Should Be Alive) 1659072443
\u201cThis how Beyonc\u00e9 left the studio when she finished this album.\n\n#renaissance\u201d— That Thique (@That Thique) 1659072656
\u201crenaissance has disrupted my beyonc\u00e9 album power ranking it's looking scary for my current top 3\u201d— no (@no) 1659070105
\u201cjust finished renaissance. album of the year. right there. beyonc\u00e9 you will forever be the fucking queen.\u201d— ceo of kory (@ceo of kory) 1659070770
Ahead of the release, Beyoncé thanked her children Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy for "allowing me space, creativity and inspiration" before "extending a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse" Jay-Z "who held me down during those late nights in the studio".
In a statement on her website, she added: "A big thank you to my uncle Johnny, he was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album."
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.