Beyoncé's Renaissance has begun.

The singer dropped the hotly anticipated first part of her planned trilogy on Friday (29 July), which has already secured the #1 spot on US iTunes.

Renaissance marks Beyoncé's first solo studio album in six years since Lemonade, filled with experimental sounds and high-profile collaborations and rounding off with an incredible Donna Summer sample.

The official launch comes after an unexpected leak three days prior when album copies were mistakenly offered for sale at some European stores.

Beyoncé addressed the blunder in a handwritten note posted to Instagram. She penned: "So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you can all enjoy it together,

"I appreciate you for calling out anyone who was trying to sneak into the club early."

She added: "I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Renaissance has already been well received by fans worldwide, who took to Twitter to praise the body of art. Jimmy Fallon even acknowledged the album during a segment on his show. "Is it okay to release something this fire during a heatwave," he said while writing an ode to Beyoncé.

R&B singer SZA also took to social media, saying: "Me rethinking my entire creative process after being freed from monotonous sonic bondage by Beyonce."

























































Ahead of the release, Beyoncé thanked her children Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy for "allowing me space, creativity and inspiration" before "extending a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse" Jay-Z "who held me down during those late nights in the studio".

In a statement on her website, she added: "A big thank you to my uncle Johnny, he was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album."



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

