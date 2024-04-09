Bianca Censori gives new meaning to the 'boob tube' with her latest ensemble

Bianca Censori has showcased her latest risqué outfit during a date with Ye, formally Kanye West.

The 29-year-old Yeezy architect was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Ye in Los Angeles. She sported a completely transparent dress, seemingly with no underwear.

Meanwhile, Ye opted for his usual all-black attire paired with sunglasses and gloves.

Images obtained by Page Six soon spread on X/Twitter where they received a mixed response, with one hitting back: "It’s embarrassing. Disgusting. attention-grabbing. And Bianca should tell Kanye that."

Another quizzed: "Isn’t this classed as indecent exposure?"

A third added: "I literally think we’ve seen enough of her."

Meanwhile, one fan took to Censori's defence, writing: "As long as she feels comfortable we should not question her dress code."





It comes after Censori's sister Angie broke her silence after her family made headlines for reportedly disapproving of their marriage.

She said "it's all just bulls***," adding that she is her "best friend and confidante" who she stands by.

"We all support him. We support his new album," she told the Herald Sun. "We support his new clothes he's dropping."

"It's all just bulls**t. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing's true," she added.

Angie's comments were fuelled by reports by insiders that "her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse," referencing the string of outfits.

"Bianca clearly doesn't realise that what she wore isn't only disgusting and setting a bad example, but she is also potentially breaking the law," a source reportedly told MailOnline. "Meanwhile, Kanye is covered up in five layers of clothes and when his wife looked chilly while naked and wrapped in plastic he didn't so much as offer her one of his capes."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.