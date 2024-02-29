Bianca Censori's latest outfit could land her a jail sentence and a hefty fine, according to Paris' rules laws on decency.

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, and Censori were spotted in Paris during Fashion Week and a European listening party of Vultures.

The Yeezy architect was papped heading back to The Ritz hotel wearing a cropped fur jacket paired with tights and seemingly no underwear.

According to Article 222-32 of the penal code from March 1994, "deliberate sexual display in the sight of others in a place accessible to the public gaze is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of one hundred thousand francs."

The fine is said to be around €15,000 (£13,000) and while nudity itself does not mean indecency, the legislator reportedly adds: "The charge has been worded in such a way as to rule out any possibility of proceedings against persons practising naturism in places specially designated for this purpose."

Photos soon surfaced online, with one writing: "This ain't fashion, sorry."

Another added: "You’re so beautiful Bianca you don’t need this."

It comes after Ye removed all of his Instagram uploads yet again, with just one claiming he will be deleting the account.



In a message exchange with Justin LaBoy, Ye seemingly wrote: "I'm closing my Kanye West account / My name is Ye / No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be".

Kanye West/Instagram





How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.