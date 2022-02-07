We all need a little Bill Murray in our lives, and the actor brought us one of the best moments of the weekend after sinking a no-look putt at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Groundhog Day actor and golfing fanatic was the life and soul of the tournament, knocking in a shot in the most nonchalant fashion imaginable on Saturday.

Bill, who starred in classic 80s golf film Caddyshack, took the crowd by surprise during an action-packed round, turning his back to the hole on the green.

Staring out into the distance, he flicked the ball with his putter before throwing the club to his caddy in celebration.

The clip of the incredible moment has already been viewed millions of times online.

"It's going in," the announcer says, with the crowd cheering the trick shot, before adding: "Of course, it's in! He's Bill Murray!”

Bill being Bill at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Bill is no stranger to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, having been a regular fixture at the competition for the past 20 years and wearing an impressive array of strange hats in that time.

The 71-year-old was one of the celebrities playing alongside the pros at the tournament in California this year alongside the likes of Don Cheadle, Mia Hamm and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

The best of Bill Murray at AT&T Pebble Beach www.youtube.com

While Jordan Spieth was up the top of the leaderboard for most of the weekend, it was Tom Hoge who claimed his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday with a score of 19-under for the tournament.



