Tributes are being paid to Bill Turnbull, who has died at the age of 66.
The presenter was best known for hosting BBC Breakfast. He anchored the show for 15 years and was a mainstay of breakfast television in the UK.
He left the show in 2016 and joined Classic FM. The host later announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.
Turnbull's family said he had received "outstanding medical care" from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.
A spokesperson on behalf of the family said: "Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August."
The presenter was one of the most familiar faces on breakfast TVBBC
"He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease," they added.
"Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people's homes. He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper.
"Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him."
The likes of Robert Rinder and Dan Walker were among those to pay their respects to Turnbull on social media.
\u201cA truly lovely, bright & decent human.\n\nBill Turnbull: Former BBC Breakfast presenter dies aged 66 https://t.co/Idp4mT2I3s\u201d— Robert Rinder (@Robert Rinder) 1662019203
\u201cWycombe Wanderers mourns the passing of an incredibly wonderful man and passionate supporter of our football club.\n\nRest in peace, Bill Turnbull. We will miss you so much. https://t.co/6U8Q2CbNPz\u201d— Wycombe Wanderers (@Wycombe Wanderers) 1662019459
\u201cBill Turnbull has died at the age of 66.\n\nA breakfast television legend. He will be missed.\n\nhttps://t.co/oi4JYt2v7G\u201d— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1662019249
\u201cVery sad to learn of the death of Bill Turnbull. A thoroughly decent, good man. We shared an enthusiasm for bees and were both patrons of Bees for Development charity. My love and best wishes to his family.\u201d— Monty Don (@Monty Don) 1662019304
\u201cBill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast. He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa.\n\nMy thoughts are with his family and friends.\u201d— Dan Walker (@Dan Walker) 1662019743
\u201cVery sorry to hear of the death of my former colleague Bill Turnbull. He was charming and relaxed, and managed to combine being a clever, sharp reporter with sympathetic understanding as an interviewer. And he faced a vicious disease with great courage.\u201d— John Simpson (@John Simpson) 1662019914
\u201cFormer BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull has died. He was 66.\nHe was loved by our viewers. He was loved by his colleagues. \nBill will always be remembered for his warmth, humour and being a brilliant journalist.\u201d— BBC Breakfast (@BBC Breakfast) 1662019717
\u201cSo very sad to hear this news. Bill was an absolute gent - respected and loved by everyone at #BBCBreakfast over many many years. Thinking of his lovely family. https://t.co/SFhpT8jGn6\u201d— Jon Kay (@Jon Kay) 1662019558
\u201cWe are very sad to say that Bill Turnbull, one of the nation\u2019s most admired broadcasters who was much-loved by all at Classic FM, has died aged 66.\n \nOur thoughts are with Bill\u2019s family at this time.\n \nhttps://t.co/sJ3S3rN6lW\u201d— Classic FM (@Classic FM) 1662020372
\u201cBill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. \n\nBut above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much.\u201d— Susanna Reid (@Susanna Reid) 1662019661
\u201cRIP Bill Turnbull, 66.\nOne of the best broadcasters in Britain, and such a smart, funny, warm & generous-spirited man. Fought his illness with typical stoicism, courage and humour. Bill made presenting live TV look so effortless, which was his great talent. Such sad news.\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1662020800
