Tributes are being paid to Bill Turnbull, who has died at the age of 66.

The presenter was best known for hosting BBC Breakfast. He anchored the show for 15 years and was a mainstay of breakfast television in the UK.

He left the show in 2016 and joined Classic FM. The host later announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

Turnbull's family said he had received "outstanding medical care" from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich Hospitals, St Elizabeth Hospice and his GP.

A spokesperson on behalf of the family said: "Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31 August."

The presenter was one of the most familiar faces on breakfast TV BBC

"He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck. It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease," they added.



"Bill will be remembered by many as a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people's homes. He was also a devoted Wycombe Wanderers fan and an ever-aspiring beekeeper.

"Bill was a wonderful husband and father to his three children; his family and friends will miss how he always made them laugh, and the generosity and love he shared with those around him."

The likes of Robert Rinder and Dan Walker were among those to pay their respects to Turnbull on social media.





















Rinder wrote: “A truly lovely, bright & decent human.”

Walker added: “Bill Turnbull was so kind and generous when I took over from him on BBC Breakfast. He was full of brilliant advice and it was clear just how loved he was by his colleagues and the audience. It was an honour to sit on his sofa.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

