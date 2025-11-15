Billie Eilish has some choice words for 'pathetic' near-trillionaire Elon Musk

Billie Eilish recently made her feelings clear about the world's richest man, Elon Musk, who is well on his way to reaching trillionaire status.

The Bad Guy singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, where she shared posts made by activist group My Voice, My Choice, that highlighted all the ways in which Musk could use his fortune for good, such as ending world hunger, saving endangered species, protecting the environment, and rebuilding Gaza.

According to the group, it would cost $40 billion annually to end world hunger by 2030 and around $1-2 billion per year to save 10,443 critically endangered species.

In the since-expired Instagram Story, Eilish called Musk a "F***ing pathetic p***y b**** coward."

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards, and Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Eilish's remarks come after Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, secured a $1 trillion pay package from Tesla shareholders on the condition he meets the company's targets, and so he could become the world's first trillionaire.

It's not the first time Eilish has called out billionaires. At the end of last month, she previously spoke out when she was honoured at the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards.

“We’re in a time right now where the world feels really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever — especially in our country. If you have money, it’d be great to use it for good — maybe give some to people who need it,” she said at the event where billionaire Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg was also in attendance.

Billie Eilish speaks onstage during the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on October 29, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

“I love you all, but there are a few people here with a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties,” she added, as laughter and applause could be heard from guests.

The 23-year-old, who has an estimated fortune of $53 million (Forbes reported in 2020), also shared at the event that she will be donating $11.5 million from her global Hit Me Hard and Soft tour to charities to help towards food equity and the climate crisis.

