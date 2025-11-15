Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia representative who has long been supportive of US president Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, has ended up being far more critical of the convicted felon and the Republican Party in recent months – on issues such as grocery prices and the publication of documents concerning the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Indeed, back in August, MTG told the Daily Mail she doesn’t know “if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore”.

And now, a scathing war of words is taking place on social media between the two politicians, with Trump announcing on his Truth Social platform on Friday that he was “withdrawing” his support and endorsement for Greene.





After listing several “record achievements”, Trump complained that “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN” and claimed she has “gone Far Left”.

He wrote: “She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.

“I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support.”

Greene clapped back over on Twitter/X a short while later, claiming Trump “attacked me and lied about me” and denying she has called the president.

“I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein Files,” she said.

The tweet was accompanied by screenshots purporting to be of text conversation between Trump and a person named “Natalie”, which outlets have suggested is Trump aide Natalie Harp.

Her text to Trump reads: “For many of us releasing the Epstein files has always been for the women who were victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but also because we believed that Democrat bad guys like the Clintons were entangled and involved with him.

“Epstein was the spider that wove the web of the deep state. Lean into it.”

There is no indication that former president Clinton and wife Hillary are involved in any wrongdoing and are not accused of any crime.

A spokesperson for Mr Clinton told CNN in January last year that it had been “nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein” and denied that the former president ever had any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.

Then, in a text to “Natalie”, after the contact messaged Greene about the Jeffrey Epstein “hoax”, the Georgia politician replied: “In every single interview I have done I have defended President Trump. I’ve said over and over the women say he did nothing wrong and their attorney says he’s the only one who helped.

“And the Democrats had 4 years to release the files but did nothing.

“Stop ignoring the women. Many of them literally voted for President Trump and say so publicly. Them being raped as teenagers is not a hoax.”

The caption accompanying the attached texts goes on to accuse Trump of going after her to “make an example to scare all the other Republicans” ahead of a vote to release the Epstein files next week.

“It’s astonishing really how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level.

“But really most Americans wish he would fight this hard to help the forgotten men and women of America who are fed up with foreign wars and foreign causes, are going broke trying to feed their families, and are losing hope of ever achieving the American dream. That’s what I voted for,” she said.

And the feud between Trump and Greene has since seen their critics encouraging them to “keep going”:

“Please, keep destroying each other,” wrote Republicans Against Trump:

Journalist Mehdi Hasan reacted with a GIF containing the text “let them fight”:

And political commentator The Maine Wonk tweeted “The Republican Party is falling apart”, followed by a popcorn emoji:

Yikes.

