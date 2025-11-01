Billie Eilish has been widely praised online after telling a crowd of world elites to give away more of their fortunes, as she promised to give away $11.5 million.

However, one of them was reportedly not happy – Mark Zuckerberg.

The moment came during the 'Music Innovator Award' at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards on Wednesday (29 October).

Standing in front of billionaires including Zuckerberg, Eilish urged wealthy individuals to use their money “for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it”.

“And, if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away.”

Eilish pledged to donate $11.5 million to The Changemaker Program—an initiative focused on climate justice, food equity, and reducing carbon pollution.

A spokeswoman for Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, who was being honored at the awards, told The Independent that the couple have donated $7bn so far and have pledged to give away 99 per cent of their Meta shares over their lifetime.

However, a report in People claimed that Zuckerberg had not clapped at the end of Eilish’s speech, but people on social media seemingly had little sympathy.

One viral post read: "I (and I cannot stress this enough) do not and will never care about any billionaire’s feelings at any given time. Not even once. Not ever. You own the world and still have tantrums? Groundbreaking. Vent to the Titanic she loves company."

Another said: “I'm not a big fan of Billie Eilish's music, but what she said about the moral obligation of the ultra-wealthy billionaires made me a big fan of hers.”

