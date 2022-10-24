It's fun to imagine what you would do if you were famous. Would you read the messages fans send you? Would you respond to letters? Would you read fanfiction about yourself?

While some celebrities opt to avoid it all, others embrace it, like Billie Eilish.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter answered questions on her Instagram Story, one of which asked if she had ever read fanfiction about herself.

Sunday night, Eilish answered the question, "yes", with a screenshot of Wattpad in her "Top Hit" apps on her phone.

Wattpad is a social network that allows users to read and write original stories. Much of the site has become associated with fanfictions as it's an easy and accessible place for like-minded communities to read each other's work.

Fanfictions born on Wattpad like After have become fully produced movies. Other non-fanfiction like The Kissing Booth, also originally made on Wattpad, have become well-known films.

Across Wattpad, there are over 8,000 Billie Eilish-themed literary works.

One person on Twitter joked that if they were famous and read fanfiction about themselves they would deny it.

Fanfictions are not inherently sexual but many are.

The well-known sex series Fifty Shades of Grey, originated as fanfiction about characters from the Twilight novels.

Many people online cringed at the idea of Eilish reading fanfiction about herself, insinuating much of it is sexual.

Eilish did not answer any more questions after responding to the fanfiction question.

