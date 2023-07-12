Passenger gets 'private' jet experience for £188 as no one turns up for flight

A woman flying back from Ibiza got the surprise of a lifetime when she discovered she was the only passenger on her flight, and was treated to the full VIP private jet experience by staff.

Hannah Maden-Adams, 38, was heading back to Jersey when no one else except the airline's staff turned up, meaning she got her pick of the best seats and could stretch her legs.

"The pilots were pointing out various locations and recommend destinations for holidays", she says.

“The staff and pilot said they had never flown just one passenger on one of their planes before."

