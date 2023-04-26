A billionaire couple were devastated when they had to sell luxury goods that didn't fit into their new mansion.

Former Real Housewives of Melbourne star Janet Roach and her partner Sam Gance - the boss of the Chemist Warehouse pharmacy chain - moved out of their Toorak mansion in Australia to a brand new one for AU$43 million in 2021.

In doing so, they set a record for buying the most expensive home sold at auction in the whole of Australia, and did not officially move in until 2022 because they couldn't bring all of their stuff.

Roach told the Herald Sun that a lot of the items being sold was "art we couldn’t fit into [the new] house … it wasn’t the right size".

"A lot of it makes you cry when it goes to auction," she added.

"There’s this fabulous chandelier, but it only takes candles. [Gance] paid something ridiculous for it."

Some of the items on sale from the celebrity couple include an antique mounted deer head with gazelle horns starting at AU$1,800 and a pair of 19th century French Empire candelabras starting at AU$4,000.

She also posted about selling her now unwanted items on Instagram:





"Sam and I are having a garage sale!!" she wrote.

"Visit the link in my bio to get an absolute bargain.

"Out with the old and in with the new."

