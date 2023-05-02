Why didn't Blake Lively attend the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in fashion, has officially come and gone for another year.

Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat were among the celebrities at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. There was even one unlikely guest that social media were surprisingly happy to see.

That said, one absence certainly didn't go unnoticed: Blake Lively.

"The met gala is NOTHING without Blake Lively," one person said, while another reiterated online: "The Met Gala is incomplete without the Queen of Met, Blake Lively.

A third added: "I’m actually devastated Blake Lively won’t be at the Met Gala I know nothing about fashion but she was the only thing I believed in."

Earlier this week, the actress told reporters at Tiffany & Co.’s Fifth Avenue store reopening that she would not be attending the Met.

"You will not [see me on the red carpet.] But I will be watching," Lively said.

One reporter commented on last year's Met look, to which she joked: "Thank you, that’s very sweet. I’ll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

The star gave followers a candid glimpse into her Monday plans on her Instagram Story. The photo showed Lively in her bathroom pumping breast milk for her and Ryan Reynold's newborn with a text overlay that read: "First Monday in May."

Instead, devastated fans had to revive Lively's previous Met looks.

Speaking about her 2018 Met Gala outfit, she told WWD: "I just sent Lorraine Schwartz and Christian Louboutin my dress, and said, 'Okay, let’s do something special,'"

"They’re making something custom for it. So it’s kind of nice, because I have a bunch of artists around me who I have direct relationships with. It’s sort of a group effort with that. I rely on people who do that for a living rather than outsourcing it to someone else."







