Bob Dylan could appear in Coronation Street after admitting he binges show

Bob Dylan is a legendary musician but turns out his taste in TV shows is just as iconic after he admitted he's a Coronation Street fan.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dylan revealed he loved seeing all of the drama that unfolds on the Weatherfield cobbles when asked what shows he binge-watched recently.

"Coronation Street, Father Brown and some early Twilight Zones. I know they're old-fashioned shows but they make me feel at home," the 81-year-old said.

"I'm no fan of packaged programmes or news shows. I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass."

Upon hearing that Dylan is a Corrie fan, the show's producer Iain MacLeod shared his excitement with The Daily Telegraph where he offered Dylan the chance to make an appearance on the famous street.

"To hear that Bob Dylan is a Coronation Street viewer blows my mind," MacLeod said.

He already has ideas about the musician's cameo, such as making an appearance on the soap to sing karaoke with characters Ken Barlow and Rita Sullivan.

"I would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night," MacLeod added.

"Maybe we could write in an open mic night and a mysterious singer could roll in out of the Manchester rain and do a turn."

"Both he and Coronation Street established their reputations in the 1960s, both have championed working class voices and causes, both tell stories with a particular sensibility and sense of humour."

Coronation Street aired its first episode in 1960 and two years later, Dylan released his self-titled debut album.



Bob Dylan pulling pints in the Rovers Return is something that needs to happen.

