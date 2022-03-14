A TikToker has been documenting her experience staying on the Coronation Street set after it was listed on Airbnb.



Caroline Austen got to live as her favourite characters, driving on the cobbled streets and eating Betty's famous hot pot during her stay.



Caroline and her friend were also given guided tours of the set with opportunities to play around in iconic locations such as Underworld factory and Roy's Rolls.

While on their visit, they even got to meet cast members who were filming at the time.

