Bobbi Althoff becomes latest celebrity victim of AI nude leaks

Bobbi Althoff's name is trending across social media – and it isn't because of her successful podcast.



Instead, she has fell victim to vile seemingly AI deepfake porn images.

A clip surfaced on X/Twitter that shows the star performing an NSFW act on camera, and it has sparked backlash online.

"You can clearly judge that it's AI-generated. That is the sick part that show how vile people are," one person wrote.

Another added: "Guys there’s a deepfake/AI video going around of Bobbi Althoff and it’s extremely disgusting. I don’t think she has Twitter so I sent an email to her team about it and to her Instagram. this is so sad :( AI is being used against women & girls, I really hope she takes legal action."

Meanwhile a third added: "Are y’all blind? Bobbi Althoff's alleged leaked video is generated."

Althoff is not the first to be subject to vulgar deepfakes. Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish among many more have also found themselves in a similar position.

Posts flooded X/Twitter when "Protect Taylor Swift" started trending, with one writing: "It doesn't matter how famous someone is, we all deserve respect, Taylor Swift is a real person who deserves respect no matter what..."

A few years back, Althoff was realatively unknown - but her impressive rise to fame catapulted her into internet stardom after interviewing a host of A-list celebrities including Michael Cera and Drake.

Her journey started online with a small but healthy set of followers with whom she shared parenting videos. Althoff then launched her Really Good Podcast, which saw her DM'ing celebrities in hopes they'd respond and appear on her show.

"I got the idea in April to start a podcast," she told Today's Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Justin Sylvester. "I’ve always done this character, which is dry humour. And I was like, I’m just going to bring her along for a podcast."

Indy100 reached out to Bobbi Althoff's representative for comment

