Woman kicked out of court for making a sandwich in her bathrobe

A single mother from Michigan was kicked off a court Zoom after being told off for not only lateness - but making a peanut butter sandwich and not being properly dressed for the hearing.

Asja Outerbridge was attending Detroit’s 36th District Court hearing online for a misdemeanour charge when Judge Sean Perkins asked her to put the food down and get "properly dressed".

She insists she was in the waiting room three hours before the hearing.

Outerbridge has since said, “I owe the judge an apology. I could’ve come better prepared, and I could’ve handled it a lot better.”

