The Really Good Podcast host Bobbi Althoff has thanked NFL player Sean Murphy-Bunting for helping her after her "scary" night out.

The 26-year-old took her Instagram with a snap of the pair, writing: "Last night was scary but thankful for having good friends in my life like Sean for looking out for me."

It comes after TMZ shared a clip of Althoff being carried out of a Nashville bar, prompting many viewers to flood the comments with concerns.

Others joked that it was almost a tradition for Nashville nightlife.

"Girl we all been there," one fan wrote. "At least you have good people around to trust & keep you safe."



"Who hasn’t been carried out of a Nashville bar," another quipped.

Meanwhile, a third claimed: "This happens to everyone who comes and visits. Can’t keep up."





Althoff catapulted to fame after pivoting from a parenting influencer to podcaster last year.

"I got the idea in April to start a podcast," she told Today's Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Justin Sylvester. "I’ve always done this character, which is dry humour. And I was like, I’m just going to bring her along for a podcast."

The mother-of-two said she made a TikTok video saying she would transfer anyone $300 (£235) if they put her in contact with a celebrity.

Althoff has since gone on to interview some of the world's biggest names, including Meghan Trainer, Wiz Khalifa – and Drake, though there was some suspicion surrounding it.

Althoff and Drake were the centre of feud speculations ever since their famed interview mysteriously disappeared from YouTube. The interview racked up a staggering 29 million views before being removed just a month later with no explanation.

