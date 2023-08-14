Fans speculate about Drake and Bobbi Althoff’s ‘beef’ as podcast disappears

Fans have catapulted into a frenzy after noticing the Bobbi Althoff interview with Drake has disappeared from YouTube, with further claims the pair have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Althoff is the host of the Really Good Podcast, with a string of celebrities sitting down with the hilariously awkward 26-year-old. She recently opened up about shooting her shot with the rapper via DMs, asking him to appear on her four-month-old podcast. To her surprise, he agreed and the episode went on to rack up over 30 million views.

In a bizarre turn of events, fans noticed the episode was removed on Sunday (13 August), with many taking to TikTok to speculate.

TikToker Nicole (@nikkyupnext) suggested "something went down" between the pair. They also no longer appear to be following each other on Instagram.

"People were loving the interview," Nicole told viewers. "After the interview, she went on to interview Lil Yachty, who is best friends with Drake, and Drake even FaceTimed Lil Yachty in the middle of the interview."

Althoff then went on to upload an Instagram photo at Drake's concert, writing: "Really in my element here @ this guys concert".

Many people flooded Nicole's TikTok with theories, with one claiming: "She didn’t delete it, it just went private. So that means it’s a PR move."

Another added: "I hope it’s a PR stunt cuz they are my favourite couple who aren’t a couple."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Everything is a bit. This I’m sure has been planned since the interview. It’s a brilliant move. Whatever PR firm is handling this is doing a great job."

Indy100 reached out to Bobbi Althoff's rep for comment.

