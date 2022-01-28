Earlier in the week, Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon bonded over their shared love for Bored Ape NFTs.

"I'm so proud. I love being a part of this community and being a voice and sharing my platform and just getting the word out there because I think it's just such an incredible thing to be part of," the reality star said.

"I bought an ape," Fallon exclaimed, to which Hilton responded, "I got an ape too."

Both Hilton and Fallon then proceeded to show off their derivative monkey cartoons – or rather, the physical, printed-out copies of them.

For the blissfully unaware, a non-fungible token (NFT) is essentially a 'token' to say you own a digital item.

Ownership is tracked through the blockchain, a system that records information in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. Each NFT will have a different level of value and popularity – think of it almost like a Pokémon trading card.

It was only a matter of time before someone monetised off digital culture.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is an NFT "art" market that quite literally sells images of bored apes. It's an exclusive club of celebrity investors who splash out thousands on NFTs, with the average costing around $200,000.



So, why are people buying them? Mainly because they can afford to. Though, many think of NFTs as investments too. Take Bored Ape #7769 for instance: It sold for 2.8 ETH (currently $12,088) on July 1 and by Nov 18 it was worth 54 ETH (currently $233,141), according to Boardroom.

They do, however, come with their own risks. On an episode of Folding Ideas, Dan Olson described it as a "bigger fool scam", the idea that you will always need someone to be the "bigger fool" in the chain of buyers to make money.

From Gwyneth Paltrow to Eminem and Serena Williams, here are all the celebrities who currently own a Bored Ape NFT, as per Boardroom:

