Britney Spears has revealed that she kissed the actor Ben Affleck in the nineties and forgot all about it until now.

Since Spears was released from her 13-year-long conservatorship, she has taken back control of her life and has finally been able to tell her story in her own way.

In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, she made a whole host of explosive revelations that included details about her relationships with fellow stars like Justin Timberlake.

But one glaring omission came to light recently when Spears posted and quickly deleted an Instagram post in which she revealed she “made out” with actor Ben Affleck in the late 90s and had forgotten about it until now.

Complex reports she shared a picture of herself standing in between a fresh-faced Ben Affleck and singer-songwriter Diane Warren, which is believed to have been taken in 1999 – the year Spears turned 18 and Affleck turned 27.

In the caption, she shared the tea, writing: “Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diane Warren years ago!!! He's such an amazing actor. Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night...I honestly forgot...damn that's crazy!!!

"Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that!!! Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl. Psss I actually forgot!!!"









The picture was also taken the same year that Spears and Timberlake first began dating. Their breakup in 2002 became huge tabloid news at the time.

In her memoir, Spears alleged the former NSYNC star dumped her via text message and shared that she became so low she considered quitting the music industry.

