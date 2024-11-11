Axed 2016 Britney Spears talk show interview about conservatorship resurfaces

A resurfaced Britney Spears interview from 2016 which was axed from a talk show appearance has revealed the star addressing conservatorship.

In 2021, pop star Spears was freed from a 13-year-long court-ordered conservatorship that saw her father control much of her life. She has since revealed the details of what she faced , with accusations of abuse, coercion and mistreatment .

Now, an unseen clip from Spears’ appearance on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show in 2016 has resurfaced appearing to show the singer addressing her conservatorship in footage that was never aired at the time.

Spears appeared on the show to promote her album Glory and was asked by Ross, the host, about being more involved musically with her new project.

Ross asked: “The new album, you are more involved in this musically, I understand, than previous ones?

“So you’ve taken control. You’re more in control of your music than before? Why did it take you so long? Why did you wait ’til now to do it?”

Spears confirmed that was the case and hesitated before answering more fully.

“Well, um, there’s a lot of reasons, but I won’t get into the whole story,” Spear said.

“Since the conservatorship … I felt like a lot of the things were planned for me to do and, you know, being told what to do,” she continued. “And I was just like, for this [album], I want to make it my baby, and I want to do it myself, and I was very strategic about the way I did it. And, um, yeah, that’s why it means so much to me.”

The clip has come to light as part of a special episode of The Jonathan Ross Show that looks back at some of his most interesting guests.

