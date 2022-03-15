Britney Spears calls out dad Jamie for 'stripping her of womanhood'

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to speak out against her dad and former-conservator, Jamie Spears.

The now-free popstar wrote a lengthy post about motherhood and a trip to Maui, before adding the first conversation she had with Jamie on the first day of her conservatorship.

'He said "sit down in that chair and we're going to have a talk"', Britney wrote as her father explained how he "called the shots from now on".

'Ever since that day, I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me'.

