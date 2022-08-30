Britney Spears addresses conservatorship in emotional 22-minute audio clip

Britney Spears has released a 22-minute long audio clip revealing the realities of her conservatorship, citing she was choosing not to do an Oprah interview so she could tell her story in her own words.

She detailed her time in a correctional facility.

"I was scared broken. I'm sharing this because I want people to know I'm only human. I do feel victimized after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don't talk about it," she said.

"My life has been far from easy and you're not alone."

