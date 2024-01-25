Britney Spears says "she loves making people feel uncomfortable" amid topless hotel story

Pop singer Britney Spears has reportedly been banned by the Four Seasons hotel after making other guests feel “uncomfortable” with nudity.

In 2021, Spears was freed from a 13-year-long conservatorship and has since opened up about her love of sharing nudity on social media, explaining in her memoir that the “joy” comes in having control over her own body and image.

It would appear that not everybody is a fan of seeing the singer bare all after the US Sun claimed that she was banned from the five-star Four Seasons hotel in Westlake Village, Los Angeles, for “going topless by the pool”.

One insider told the publication: “Some guests have complained about her going topless by the pool and making them feel uncomfortable, and her behavior is often bizarre and annoying.

“Staff have talked about it throughout the whole hotel and it’s really unfortunate, but she’s not allowed on there at the moment, certainly not the spa.”

While the article suggested Spears’ reps have said the story is “not true”, it seems the singer may have heard about it after posting a video referencing making people feel uncomfortable.

Standing in a gold dress and posing in a video, Spears shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: “Awkward silence … I love making people feel uncomfortable … here’s to gold.”

In the years since her conservatorship ended, Spears has opened up about the trauma she suffered as a young woman in the public eye and living under legally-binding restrictions in her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me.

