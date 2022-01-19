Britney Spears has taken aim at her sister Jamie Lynn after their tumultuous relationship appears to have hit another low.

In a recent Instagram post, Britney accused Jamie Lynn of being treated differently from her and said “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f**king faces !!!!!”

Pop icon Britney was released from her 13-year long conservatorship in November 2021 and the singer has been vocal about her feelings towards her family and others who had an active role in how she lived for many years.

In a June 2021 court hearing, Britney spoke for the first time about her experience under the conservatorship and said she would “honestly like to sue my family”.

Sister Jamie Lynn responded to fan accusations that she hadn’t been supporting her sister as the #FreeBritney movement was taking off.

Jamie Lynn said in a series of Instagram stories in June last year: “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after. Know that.”

A month later in July 2021, the singer took to Instagram, sharing pointed quotes along with length captions about how she was feeling.

In one caption she wrote: “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

Just days later, Jamie Lynn posted a mirror selfie with the caption, “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit” along with some emojis.

She later changed the caption by editing it to remove the text and leaving just the emojis.

Their Instagram feud appeared to continue as Spears posted a video with the caption: “May the Lord wrap your mean a** up in joy today”.

Fans believed this was done to mock her sister’s words, but the post’s caption has since been edited.

Despite the back and forth jibes on Instagram, Britney Spears does not follow Jamie Lynn on the platform.

Recently, their relationship has publicly broken down again after Jamie Lynn gave a candid interview with Good Morning America.

During the interview, Jamie Lynn claimed she tried to give her older sister the resources to get out of her conservatorship.

In a 13th January tweet containing a long statement, Britney refuted her sister’s claims and suggested she was only giving the interview to sell books.

She wrote: “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense.”

Britney continued: “My sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!”

The following day, Jamie Lynn posted a statement to Instagram defending herself.

In it, she said: "I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.

“I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister

“There are no sides, and I don't want drama. But I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.

“No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

In another tweet, Britney labelled sister Jamie Lynn as “scum” but in a subsequent statement said she was only saying hurtful things because she was hurt herself.

Britney said: “I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me.”

Later on in the statement, she told her sister: “All I know is I love you unconditionally!!! So go ahead and say whatever you want …

“It’s so tacky for a family to fight publicly like this!!! You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me most!!!”

Let’s hope the two sisters can resolve their differences soon.