Britney Spears has been using Instagram to her advantage lately in finally being able to reclaim her narrative and voice.

The singer took to Instagram recently to share a video featuring her signature poses - and added a pretty shady caption that appeared to call out her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

In her post, it seemed as though Spears called out her ex for previously "claiming" she "did him dirty’" in his music. Timberlake wasn't the only person who landed in the hot seat though as Spears also appeared to take shots at her mother Lynne Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Ok … so I like my new dress 🤷🏼♀️🙄👗😂 !!!! Pssss guess what ???? I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???” her lengthy caption began.

Spears continued, “‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!! Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too 📕 … all for what ????”

Her remarks only got that much more forward towards the end of her caption.

“Knowing doing a book is the last thing you would ever do … well because you ran away from drama and created a dream world for yourself … that’s why artists play characters to escape !!!!”

She concluded: “So since I know you don’t want to tell your story as Jesus your Lord and Savior … I’m gonna give you 5 bottles of jack and a life supply of McDonald’s french fries 🍟 … now go play dear child !!!!”

This isn't the first time that Spears has made comments about Timberlake and our guess is that it won't be the last.

