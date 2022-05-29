Britney Spears has again posed nude on Instagram and this time has made an amusing reference to one of her previous nude photos that she posted on the platform.

The singer's now-trademark nude photos have become much more frequent in 2022, as she now seemingly posts a new one on a weekly basis.

The 40-year-old posted the new set of au-natural pictures on Saturday in what appears to be her bathroom, which is surrounded by plants, with her hands over her breasts with a red heart emoji covering her private parts.

The second photo in the set is of her with her dog Sawyer, as they both frolic on a beach.

Spears captioned the post by saying: "Not the same pic … this is red blood heart pic." She added: "Then if you swipe you can see me and Sawyer with our mouths open."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter





The other picture that Spears is referencing is likely to be a near-identical image that she posted on May 9th that just happened to have a different type of heart emoji covering her modesty.





This was before the star sadly reportedly suffered a miscarriage of her and her partner, Sam Ashgari's baby.

Spears's latest set of photos have inspired a mixed response with some raising concerns. One person wrote: "Babe… are you ok? Love that 2nd pic though.,. But seriously are you alright beautiful sweetheart?"

Another said: "I love her but why tho."

Others supported her freedom of expression and body positivity with one fan saying: "I love you just share what you want on your instagram no matter how many ppl get “outraged” !! Love your life we support you."

Another added: "Beach pic is the absolute cutest."

Spears has previously explained, in a since-deleted post, that she won't keep posting the nude photos forever as that would be 'boring' but she hopes that the images can help "enlighten" some people.

"I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the world has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!”

“I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born and to me looking back at my pictures when I shoot it’s insane the psychology in seeing myself in my purest form gives evidence that pain … hurt … tears … and heavy burdens aren’t who I am.

"I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



