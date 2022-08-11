Britney Spears is facing backlash after naming only Black celebrities when speaking about marijuana in a lengthy Instagram post.
In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears wrote an explanation to why she believes her two teenage sons do not want to see her and criticized her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, after he spoke out an interview with The Daily Mail.
In the interview, Federline claimed he and Spears' teenage sons do not want to see her as often because of the semi-nude photos she posts to her social media. In addition, Federline is set to speak in a TV interview about raising his two sons in his blended family.
Spears however was not happy with Federline's words as she took to Instagram to defend herself and push back against his claims.
"So as much of you watch, what he refers to his family as the PERFECT BRADY BRUNCH family... I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined!" Spears wrote.
While many felt for Spears' emotional rant, others pointed out that she seemingly only mentioned Black celebrities when speaking about marijuana.
"Not the racial profiling. What an embarrassing post." A Twitter user wrote.
\u201cBritney's new post about her sons is heartbreaking \ud83d\udc94\u201d— BreatheHeavy (@BreatheHeavy) 1660160945
On Twitter, people called out Spears for being 'racist' and 'problematic' for only associating Black celebrities with marijuana.
\u201cBritney Spears using Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy to show that K-Fed is an unfit father is racist and problematic af. If she wanted an example of bad parenting, the picture of her driving recklessly with her infant in her lap would have done the trick.\u201d— \ud83d\udc0d fan (@\ud83d\udc0d fan) 1660193646
\u201c@breatheheavycom I was with her till she started mentioning those rappers.\u201d— BreatheHeavy (@BreatheHeavy) 1660160945
\u201cThat part bout Luda, 50, Jay & Diddy.... wasn't needed. I could've gave her Snoop or Willie Nelson, but the others? Nah, they're not known for smoking weed like that. But a deep southern yt lady being racist? That tracks\u201d— Secluded Soul \ud83d\udda4 (@Secluded Soul \ud83d\udda4) 1660220068
Others felt that Spears had no ill-intent in her post and people were overlooking the major problem which is Federline's narrative bashing her as a mother.
\u201cBritney Spears is not racist wtf? How could you even say that \ud83d\ude02 for fucking name dropping some people?? Omg get off the internet people\u201d— Cuteney \ud83d\udc71\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f (@Cuteney \ud83d\udc71\ud83c\udffc\u200d\u2640\ufe0f) 1660176275
\u201cI don\u2019t think Britney Spears is racist but her weed comment definitely gets a side eye. The people she named aren\u2019t even notoriously public weed smokers so I\u2019m detecting assumptions and implicit bias. Do better, girl!\u201d— Jazz N. Summer (@Jazz N. Summer) 1660220994
It is unclear if Spears deleted her Instagram post because it was met with backlash or for another reason.
Either way, Spears' message conveyed her anger and sadness over not seeing her children.
