Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari has jumped to her defence after her ex-husband Kevin Federline blasted her nude Instagram photos.

In a recent interview, Federline spoke with ITV's Daphne Barak about raising their two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. In the interview, Federline told Barak his two sons have chosen not to see their mother for a few months because she posts 'nude selfies' to Instagram. He also alleged the teen boys didn't attend their mother's wedding in June because of the posts.

The interview is said to unveil other revelations that Barak called "too hurtful" to air.

The queen of pop's husband Asghari has since turned to Instagram to blast Federline's accusations in two now-deleted posts.

He said: "Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother's choices and positive body image, they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed of their parents,

"Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in Films for decades."





Asghari added that the posts result from Spears' "newly found freedom" now that her 13-year conservatorship has ended.

"Eventually if not already they will realize their mother's choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom," he said. "There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of."

In the second post, Asghari said: "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model,"

"Kevin’s gravy train will end soon, which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements."

Spears has also expressed her disgust on her Instagram Story, saying: "Only one word: Hurtful,"

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone."

She later followed up with a post:





Things got even messier when Federline hit back by posting footage of Spears arguing with her sons, saying "the lies have to stop."



Federline wrote: "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through.

"As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12.

"This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth".









In one video, Spears argued with one of her boys over skincare, telling him: "This is my house, if I wanna come in here and give you lotion for your face because it is coarse, and all you tell me is 'it's fine, it's fine'. No it's not fine."

"You better all start respecting me, are we clear? You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, ok? Be nice to me. Do you understand?"

In another clip, Spears was "shocked" her son didn't wear shoes in an ice cream shop and said she was confiscating his phone over it, which sparked a back and forth.

Social media were confused by what Federline was trying to achieve from sharing the videos, with one saying: "She's just being a mom. He sounds like a bitter baby dad."

Another added, "she sounds like a regular mom," while a third confused user asked: "I'm sorry, what is the issue here?"

