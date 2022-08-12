Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is facing mockery from people online after claiming he and his wife decided to combine their last names to "start a new thing".



Back in April, Peltz-Beckham married Nicole Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida.

Initially, when the two announced they had combined last names fans found it endearing. But that feeling has seemingly changed after recent interview with Variety.

In the interview, Peltz-Beckham explained the two decided to combine names as a sign of their partnership.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around.” Peltz-Beckham told Variety.

People online reacted to the interview quote with mockery, asking if Peltz-Beckham had any idea that double barrelled were not a new concept.





"Maybe don’t tell the Peltz Beckhams, but my parents-in-law did this in 1940," Christina tweeted.

"This has broken me." Eleanor wrote.

Many compared Peltz-Beckham's claim that he and his wife's idea to combine their last names was a 'new thing' to his highly criticized photography book and cooking career.

Other people felt the quote was taken out of context as Peltz-Beckham likely meant the 'new thing' would be for the couple's future children.

"Am I the only who thinks that he meant that combining both their surnames would be a new thing to create a legacy for their children. Instead of just Beckham," a Twitter user wrote.

"people are being purposely obtuse obviously he meant creating their new family name & not introducing the concept," another Twitter user wrote.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.