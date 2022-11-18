Brooklyn Beckham has spoken about his younger days playing football, appearing to give his star sign as the reason he didn’t become a professional.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham blamed the fact he is a Pisces and "a lot of anxiety" on the fact he never made it as a player. Brooklyn now styles himself as a chef.

Speaking to Bustle, he discussed his time in the Arsenal academy where he played until he was 15. Brooklyn didn’t secure a scholarship and went on to take a photography course at the Parsons School of Design at the New School in New York, which he left after one year of study.

"To try and live up to what my dad did, it was just like, it got to the point where I was just, like, I really just want to make my own name for myself and work my a*** off. I'm a Pisces. Sensitive,” he said.

The 23-year-old is now a self-styled chef Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Obviously, my dad knew what he was doing at a very young age. I've only been doing cooking for not even three years,” he added.

The 23-year-old continued: "It's okay to be 25, 26, or even 30 and not know what you're doing yet. You know what I mean?"

Over recent times Brooklyn has been trying to make it as a chef, although the internet wasn’t too keen on his latest creation last month.

He recently posted his recipe for a fish and chip sandwich. He shared his classic British dish on social media, making the snack rather complicated with impressive herbs and making the battered fish from scratch.

