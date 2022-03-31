Bruce Willis, 67, will have his 'worst-peformance' Razzie rescinded following news of his brain disorder diagnosis.

In a report from the New York Post, the award show co-founders, John J.B. Wilson and Maureen Murphy, said they decided to "rescind" the award in light of his health troubles.

"After much thought and consideration, the Razzies have made the decision to rescind the Razzie Award given to Bruce Willis due to his recently disclosed diagnosis," they told the outlet before adding that it is not appropriate."

The Razzie Awards are tongue-in-cheek Oscars alternatives which recognize the worst in film-making. Toward the end of his career, Willis had several flops - although the peak of his career was iconic.

On Wednesday (March 30), it was revealed that Willis was diagnosed with a brain disorder called aphasia and decided to put his acting career to an end.

Aphasia is a condition that can affect a person's ability to write, speak and comprehend language, whether verbal or written. It also generally occurs if someone has endured a head injury or stroke.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

His family released a statement on Instagram, explaining how the condition is "impacting his cognitive abilities."

"This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support," they heartfully wrote.

The awards organisers also told The Post that they would also take back The Shining actress Shelley Duvall's Razzie.

"We have since discovered that Duvall's performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick's treatment of her throughout the production," they said.

Willis was nominated for eight separate performances in films that were released in 2021 at this year's Razzies that occurred on Saturday. He 'won' for the film Cosmic Sin.

But following Willis' family's disclosure of his illness, four days after the awards show, they tweeted: "The Razzies are truly sorry for #BruceWillis diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family."

Elsewhere, Wilson and Murphy told IndieWire that they were "truly sorry" to find out about Willis' diagnosis and were unaware until the story came to light.

"We offer our best wishes to Bruce and his family."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.